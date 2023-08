Jordi Disler, MSN, RN, is now serving as president of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health's North market.

In this role, she provides leadership for Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Ind., and Parkview LaGrange (Ind.) Hospital, according to an Aug. 15 news release from the health system.

Ms. Disler is the former president of Parkview LaGrange. She has been serving as senior vice president and leader of the neurosciences service line for Parkview Health.