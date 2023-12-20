UAB Health taps chief physician executive

Cheri Canon, MD, has been named as the next president of the University of Alabama Health Services Foundation and chief physician executive of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.

Dr. Canon will become HSF president-elect and UAB Health CPE-elect on Jan. 1, 2024, and formally transition into the roles on May 1 when Tony Jones, MD, retires.

She has been with UAB for almost 30 years, serving as chair of the radiology department since 2011 and holds the Witten-Stanley Endowed Chair of Radiology. She is also the chief clinical integration officer for UAB Health.

"Dr. Canon's deep roots at UAB and her skilled and dedicated leadership make her an excellent choice for HSF president and UAB Health System CPE," UAB Health CEO Dawn Bulgarella said in a Dec. 20 news release. "We look forward to supporting Dr. Canon as she continues to build on the solid foundation Dr. Jones has laid and working with her to shape the future of the Heersink School of Medicine, the UAB Health System and the HSF."