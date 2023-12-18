Highmark Health exec resigns

Cynthia Hundorfean — the chief living health development officer at Highmark Health and former president of its subsidiary health system Allegheny Health Network — will exit the Pittsburgh-based organization at the end of 2023.

Ms. Hundorfean announced her departure in a Dec. 18 LinkedIn post, noting that she would begin work as a self-employed "senior healthcare executive consultant, board member and advisor."

She will continue to serve as a consultant to Highmark Health through the end of the year, the organization told Becker's in a Dec. 18. statement.

Ms. Hundorfean joined Allegheny Health Network as its president in 2016, and was the "chief architect of the health system's considerable growth and success over the past several years," according to the statement. She led the system's capital investment and transformation strategy totaling nearly $2 billion, and played a key role in establishing Highmark Health's "Living Health" strategy, which aims to build a more blended payer-provider ecosystem. At the beginning of 2023, Ms. Hundorfean took on a new role as Highmark Health's chief living health development officer, telling telling Becker's she planned to spend more time advocating the model to other health systems.

Her exit is the third this month out of the Highmark Health enterprise. James Rohrbaugh, former CFO of Allegheny Health Network, stepped down Dec. 10 to "pursue other opportunities," according to a news release from the health system; James Kanuch, CFO of the health system's physician group, left his position one week earlier.

"Like all successful, forward-thinking organizations, we routinely evaluate and adjust our leadership structure as appropriate to ensure that it aligns with and helps advance our evolving strategic objectives," Dan Laurent, Allegheny Health Network's vice president, corporate communications, told Becker's Dec. 18. "Any changes implemented as part of this ongoing process reflect our efforts to position the organization as strongly as possible to meet the challenges of our industry and the diverse health needs of our patients and communities."