Allegheny Health Network CFO steps down

James Rohrbaugh is leaving his role as CFO of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network to "pursue other opportunities," according to a Dec. 10 news release from the health system.

Mr. Rohrbaugh's LinkedIn page says he served Allegheny Health Network for more than nine years, including nearly four years as its finance chief. His departure comes one week after James Kanuch, CFO of the health system's physician group, left his position, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Dec. 12.

Brian Devine will succeed Mr. Rohrbaugh, according to the news release. He previously served as CFO of enGen, the healthtech subsidiary of Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network's parent company. Melissa Stephens Williamson — currently Highmark Health's senior vice president for strategic programs and operations — will then replace Mr. Devine as the next CFO of enGen.

The health system has undergone a number of executive changes over the past year. In November 2022, Cindy Hundorfean transitioned from the role of president and CEO to a new position, "chief living health development officer." Since then, seven leaders have left the organization, the Post-Gazette reports: