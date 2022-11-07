Allegheny CEO gets new title: 'chief living health development officer'

Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, has been given a new title: chief living health development officer.

Ms. Hundorfean has served as president of the 14-hospital health system since 2016, according to a Nov. 7 news release from its parent organization, Highmark Health.

Her new "enterprise role" derives its name from Highmark Health's "living health" strategy, which aims to blend the payer-provider ecosystem. Ms. Hundorfean was instrumental in the strategy's development and implementation, and in her new position she will focus on advocating it to stakeholders, according to the release.

Ms. Hunderofean said the new role will "enable [her] to have a much broader impact on the transformation of healthcare regionally and nationally beyond all the amazing things we are doing at AHN."

When her new role takes effect Jan. 1, Ms. Hunderofean will continue reporting to David Holmberg, Highmark Health's president and CEO, the release said.