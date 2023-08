Ashley Hindman was named CEO of two North Carolina hospitals that are part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare.

He will serve as the Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C., and Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C., according to an Aug. 9 Swain Community Hospital news release.

Mr. Hindman joined the hospitals in November 2019 as CFO.