UMMC chief extends contract

LouAnn Woodward, MD, has extended her contract to lead the Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center for four more years, Mississippi Today reported Aug. 21.

Dr. Woodward assumed her dual role as vice chancellor of health affairs and dean of the school of medicine in 2015, becoming the first woman to lead the state's only academic medical center. Her new contract began July 1 and will last through June 30, 2027.

The decision to extend Dr. Woodward's leadership was unanimous among trustees on the Institutions of Higher Learning board, which governs all universities and colleges in Mississippi, according to the newspaper.

"Under Dr. LouAnn Woodward's tremendous leadership, the University of Mississippi Medical Center plays a vital and growing role in serving the health care needs for all Mississippians," Chancellor Glenn Boyce told the newspaper in an emailed statement. "I'm deeply grateful for her guidance, commitment and talent, and how she continues to empower her home state and shape UMMC for an even brighter future."