Georgia health system appoints inaugural CIO

Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System has named its first CIO.

Susan Ibanez will take on the new role July 24 after serving the past three years as CIO of Vail (Colo.) Health.

"In addition to her extensive executive-level information systems/technology experience in the healthcare industry, Susan possesses key competencies in strategic planning, operations, financial and project management, and information technology governance," the two-hospital system said in a July 6 news release.

Ms. Ibanez has also worked as vice president of information services business solutions for Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and CIO of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital. Prior to that, she was a project director at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for 13 years.