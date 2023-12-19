Duke LifePoint hospital names CFO

Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., has named Amanda Pruitt Motley its next CFO.

Ms. Motley has more than 12 years of experience in private and healthcare finance, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the hospital. She most recently served as interim market CFO for HighPoint Health System, a 227-bed, three-hospital system in Gallatin, Tenn.



She will assume her new role at Haywood Regional — which is part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health — on Jan. 8.