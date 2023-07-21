Pennsylvania system makes 4 leadership changes

Independence Health System, the organization formed by the merger of Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health System, appointed four leaders to its executive team, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Four things to know:

1. Independence named Carol Fox, MD, chief medical officer.

2. David Rottinghaus, MD, was named president of the physician and provider network.

3. Independence appointed Karen Allen, RN, president of Butler (Pa.) Memorial and Clarion (Pa.) hospitals.

4. Brian Fritz was named president of Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, Pa., Latrobe (Pa.) Hospital and Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.