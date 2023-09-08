HSHS' CFO exits on abrupt notice

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System's Chief Financial Officer, Kim Hodgkinson, abruptly left the health system Sept. 7, The State-Journal Register reported Sept. 8.

A health system spokesperson did not disclose if she was dismissed or resigned, or if her departure had any correlation to the cybersecurity event the organization has been dealing with since Aug. 27.

"Our policy is to not publicly discuss personnel matters," Kelly Barbeau, Illinois division director of marketing and communications for HSHS, told the publication.

Ms. Hodgkinson previously served as CFO for Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System before joining Hospital Sisters Health System.