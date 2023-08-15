New Jersey hospital names CHRO, DEI leader

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., has tapped two new people leaders.

Raquel Morian will serve as chief human resources officer, according to an Aug. 14 news release shared with Becker's. She joins the hospital from Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center, where she worked as human resources director and head of talent management.

Additionally, Lois Greene, DHA, RN, was named senior vice president of wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion. She previously served as the hospital's chief strategic integration and health equity officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.