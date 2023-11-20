RWJBarnabas names chief investment officer

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has tapped Kathleen Jacobs as chief investment officer, effective Jan. 9.

Most recently, Ms. Jacobs held the same title at New York University in New York City, according to a Nov. 20 news release from the health system. She has a background in healthcare, serving as a managing director of the office of investments at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital prior to her time at NYU.

In her new position, Ms. Jacobs will oversee investment strategy for RWJBarnabas Health by formulating a strategic vision for its portfolios. The system's long term investment portfolio, short term capital reserve portfolio, foundation portfolio and endowments, and ERISA Plan assets are all within her scope.