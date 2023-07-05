Optum Everycare CEO exits for Confluent Health

Kristi Henderson, DNP, has left her executive roles at Optum to helm Confluent Health, a family of physical and occupational therapy companies based in Louisville, Ky.

Dr. Henderson has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, including leadership of digitally enabled care organizations at two Fortune 5 companies, according to a news release shared with Becker's July 5. She most recently served as CEO of Optum Everycare and senior vice president of Optum's Center for Digital Health and Innovation. Previously, she led clinical operations for Amazon Care.

She succeeds Confluent Health's founder, Larry Benz, who will transition to become chair of the board.