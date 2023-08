Sheryl Rickard will retire as CEO of Bonner General Health at the year's end, leaving the top job to the hospital's CFO, the Bonner County Daily Bee reported Aug. 16.

Ms. Rickard has helmed the Sandpoint, Idaho-based facility since 2004. She first joined Bonner General in 1986 as an accounting supervisor and was promoted to CFO before becoming chief executive.

Now, John Hennessy, the hospital's current CFO, will succeed Ms. Rickard, marking the second consecutive CFO-to-CEO transition.