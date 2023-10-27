Alabama system names 1st chief medical office in 100 years

Alexander City, Ala.-based Russell Medical Center has appointed the first chief medical officer in its 100-year operational history, The Outlook reported Oct. 27.

Stepping into the inaugural role is Michele Goldhagen, MD, who has been with the system since 1998. She is board certified in emergency medicine.

Prior to stepping into the role of chief medical officer, Dr. Goldhagen had been leading as chief of staff since 2013. To align with strategic priorities, Russell Medical Center's board leadership pushed for the position to shift and become more of a chief medical officer role, according to the outlet. 

