Indiana system CEO to resign, take Ascension role

Ashley Dickinson will resign as CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health, effective in late July.

Ms. Dickinson has accepted a position as COO for Ascension Texas, where she will oversee operations of St. Louis-based Ascension's ministry markets throughout the state, according to a July 3 news release.

Ms. Dickinson was named CEO of Northwest Health and Northwest Health-Porter in March 2021. Before that, she served as CEO of Northwest Health-La Porte (Ind.) and Knox, Ind.-based Northwest Health-Starke since 2017. She also previously served as COO of Valparaiso-based Northwest Health-Porter.

"I will miss my colleagues in Northwest Indiana yet am looking forward to locating close to family. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved during these last nine plus years. From the application of best-practices and quality care to the growth of Northwest Medical Group, the organization has enhanced medical resources in the communities we serve," Ms. Dickinson said in the release.

James Leonard, DO, chief medical officer at Northwest Health, has been selected as the interim CEO for Northwest Health-Porter.