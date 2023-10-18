AdventHealth names chief medical officer of 2 hospitals

Teresa Herbert, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.) and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, effective Nov. 5.

Dr. Herbert has held various leadership roles at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth since 2006.

She most recently served as CMO and vice president for medical affairs at AdventHealth Hendersonville in North Carolina. She previously served as the hospital's chief of staff and CMO of Advent Health Medical Group, according to an Oct. 4 news release.