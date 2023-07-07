Illinois hospital names new chief marketing officer

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System has named Christine Woolsey as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

Ms. Woolsey will step into the role July 31, according to a July 6 press release from the health system. She previously served in roles at SCL Health, now rebranded as Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health after an April 2022 merger, where she oversaw the health system's marketing and communications.

Some of her accomplishments at Intermountain Health included leading a rebrand, creating campaigns that drove physician and patient engagement, and implementing new digital marketing programs.