Mass General Brigham names inaugural infection control chief

Erica Shenoy, MD, PhD, has been named Mass General Brighams's inaugural chief of infection control, the Somerville, Mass.-based system said June 28. She was also recently appointed to a federal committee to advise on the nation's infection control strategy.

Dr. Shenoy most recently served as the system's medical director for infection control. She practices as an infectious disease physician at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and serves as medical director of the hospital's Emerging Special Pathogens Treatment Center.

Alongside her expanded role at Mass General Brigham, Dr. Shenoy will serve on the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee, a federal body that provides infection prevention and control guidance to the CDC and HHS.