Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio, has named Kelley Wachtman, BSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, Northwest Signal reported Oct. 28.

Ms. Wachtman has worked for the hospital since 2010, according to the outlet. Throughout her tenure with Henry County Hospital, Ms. Wachtman has served as an inpatient care services nurse, an oncology nurse, a surgical care services nurse and most recently was the interim chief nursing officer.

Her appointment is effective immediately.