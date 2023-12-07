Indiana hospital names new leaders as 1 retires

Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital is undergoing multiple leadership changes.

Vicki Byrd, vice president of planning and development, will retire at the end of December from her career after 17 years of service. Ms. Byrd joined Logansport Memorial in November 2006 to serve in her current role, according to a Dec. 6 hospital news release. Before that, she served as president of Workforce Development Strategies, which was a regional nonprofit organization serving six Indiana counties.

Lynda Shrock, vice president of human resources will take over strategic planning, marketing, community outreach, volunteers and Logansport Memorial's foundation, the Pharos-Tribune reported.

The newspaper also reported that the hospital named Barret Rhoads CFO and Emilee Albright, BSN, RN, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer. Mr. Rhoads and Ms. Albright both started their new roles earlier in the fall.

Previously, Mr. Rhoads served as system vice president of revenue cycle at Whitefield, N.H.-based North Country Healthcare, according to his LinkedIn page. Ms. Albright's biography on the hospital's website states that before her executive role, she served as the quality director at Logansport Memorial.