Tenet leader promoted to group COO

Maria Morales-Menendez was selected as the new group COO for the Palm Beach Health Network and St. Mary's Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Ms. Morales-Menendez began her new role on Nov. 6, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

She joins West Palm Beach, Fla.-based St. Mary's Medical Center after serving as COO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla.

Both hospitals are part of Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network, comprising six hospitals and care centers spanning Palm Beach County. The network also includes Good Samaritan Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital, both in West Palm Beach, as well as Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center and West Boca (Fla.) Medical Center.