Northwestern Medicine names 1st health equity chief

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has tapped Dinee Simpson, MD, as its first chief health equity executive.

Dr. Simpson, a transplant surgeon, has served the health system since 2018 and has a background in transplant health equity, according to a Sept. 26 news release from the health system. She developed Northwestern's African American Transplant Access Program and will continue to provide clinical leadership over the program in her new role.

In her new position, Dr. Simpson is tasked with forming a system-wide approach to enhance health equity in Northwestern's patient communities.