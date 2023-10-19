Englewood Health appoints 2 new physician leaders

Englewood (N.J.) Health has appointed two physician leaders to two new roles overseeing behavioral health and health equity.

Magdalena Spariosu, MD, who specializes in addiction medicine, brain injury medicine and consultation-liaison psychiatry, was named director of behavioral health. Dr. Spariosu will lead strategic planning and clinical oversight for behavioral health services, with a focus on expanding access to patient-centered, evidence-based care.

Anita Ramsetty, MD, an internal medicine physician with a subspecialty in endocrinology and metabolism, was named director of health equity. Dr. Ramsetty specializes in equity in medical education, and will focus on developing programs and resources to address social determinants of health, removing barriers to care and education, and reducing health disparities.