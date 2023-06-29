HCA Florida hospital taps chief medical officer

Kimberly Salazar, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, the hospital said June 28.

Dr. Salazar has 21 years of clinical experience and comes to HCA from the military healthcare system. She most recently served as CMO of Evans Army Community Hospital in Fort Carson, Colo. Prior to this role, Dr. Salazar was the CMO for Fort Meade (Md.) Medical Department Activity.

She is a fellow of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, and of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Salazar is also a member of the American Association for Physician Leadership, according to a news release shared with Becker's.