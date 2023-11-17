Arkansas Children's Northwest executive departs

Diana McDaniel has left her role as vice president of operations for Springdale-based Arkansas Children's Northwest to launch a healthcare consulting company, the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal reported Nov. 16.

Ms. McDaniel told the publication that her company Prosper Med will launch this month in Northwest Arkansas and provide services such as workforce planning and recruitment for providers and practice management.

"Prosper Med's purpose is to fill the gap in scaling up clinical operations to meet the growing demands of the region," she told the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. "I am excited about the opportunity this creates for the expanding medical community and furthering my contributions to the industry."

Ms. McDaniel has a wealth of healthcare experience. She was named vice president of operations for Arkansas Children's Northwest in 2017 and served in the role until October. She also previously served as the executive director of medical administration for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

When asked about Ms. McDaniel's departure and a possible replacement for the role, an Arkansas Children's spokesperson told Becker's, "I can confirm Diana's departure this fall. Arkansas Children's is fortunate to have a strong internal leadership team and will not be replacing the position."









