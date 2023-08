Karen Reilly, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston.

During her more than 30 years at Brigham and Women's, Dr. Reilly has held multiple leadership positions in support of the nursing department, the opening of Shapiro Cardiovascular Center and the expansion of neuro and thoracic services.

Her new role takes effect Oct. 1.