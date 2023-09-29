CommonSpirit names chief administrative officer

Michelle Johnson Tidjani was named senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Ms. Tidjani will assume her new role Oct. 2, according to a news release from the health system.

Her appointment follows CommonSpirit's announcement in August that it is now directly managing 20 hospitals and more than 240 care sites in Colorado, Kansas and Utah that were previously managed by Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

The release states that Ms. Tidjani will have oversight of "the national budget, ensuring resource optimization across the organization, and implementing the healthcare ministry's new operating model." She will also have executive oversight of corporate governance, CommonSpirit's partnership with Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine, enterprise consulting, the Lloyd H. Dean Institute of Humankindness, security and emergency management, national meetings and events, and the Office of the CEO.

Previously, Ms. Tidjani served as the executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

CommonSpirit is a health system of 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites in 21 states.