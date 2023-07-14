CEOs named for Sutter Health hospitals

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has appointed two new hospital CEOs.

Hamila Kownacki, RN, was named CEO of California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco; and Darian Harris was named CEO of Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame and San Mateo, Calif., according to a news release.

Ms. Kownacki is the first woman and registered nurse to helm CPMC in the hospital's more than 100-year history, according to the release. She was named interim CEO at CPMC earlier this year and began her new role on May 30.

Mr. Harris most recently helmed Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital in Humboldt County in Northern California, according to the release. He will begin his position on July 24.