Nevada health system names chief nursing officer

Sara Carmack, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Saint Mary's Health Network in Reno, Nev., the organization said in a September LinkedIn post

The system includes Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, 380-bed hospital,  urgent and primary care clinics, a medical group and freestanding imaging and lab facilities. 

Ms. Carmack has more than 17 years in nursing. She previously served as the executive director of nursing at Saint Mary's Health Network. She is also the former director of nursing of El Camino Health in Mountain View, Calif.

