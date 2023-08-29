Georgia system names 4 executives

Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System has appointed a new chief medical officer, chief nursing executive, administrator for Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and vice president of Georgia Heart Institute.

Vikram "Vik" Reddy, MD, is the system's new chief medical officer after serving as chief medical officer of Wellstar's Kennestone and Windy Hill hospitals in Marietta, Ga., according to an Aug. 22 news release. He will help direct quality and safety departments, manage medical staff services, help facilitate physician leadership programs and oversee medical directors. Dr. Reddy previously served as chief clinical integration and quality officer at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich.

Stuart Downs, DNP, RN, was hired as chief nursing executive for Northeast Georgia Health System after serving as nursing administrator for Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga.

John Neidenbach was named administrator of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder.

Darlene Sweet, MSN, RN, was named the new vice president for Georgia Heart Institute.

Ms. Sweet's appointment takes effect Oct. 1, and the other leaders assumed their new roles earlier this summer.

