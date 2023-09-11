'The last 12 years consumed me': Chicago hospital CEO retires

Brenda Wolf is retiring as president and CEO of La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago after 12 years at the helm, the Hyde Park Herald reported Sept. 11.

Ms. Wolf has served La Rabida for 35 years; her career there began in 1988, when she was hired as the hospital's first marketing director. She is unsure what retirement will look like for her, she told the newspaper.

"The last 12 years as the CEO has consumed me, and although there are things whirling in my head, I've got to stop doing this before I can really take the next step," Ms. Wolf said.

The hospital is conducting a national search for a successor.