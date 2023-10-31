UNC Health chief nurse executive to retire

UNC Health's chief nurse executive, Cathy Madigan, DNP, FN, will retire Nov. 17, the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based system said in a LinkedIn post.

Dr. Madigan has served in the role and as associate dean for practice at UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing since 2019. She joined UNC Hospitals in 2003 as director of cardiac services, and went on to serve as its chief nursing officer. During her tenure, she led efforts to attain three ANCC Magnet recognition awards for UNC Hospitals.

The health system is seeking a new chief nurse executive.