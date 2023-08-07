NYC Health + Hospitals promotes exec to VP, chief DEI officer

Ivelesse Mendez-Justiniano has been promoted to the position of vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at NYC Health + Hospitals, according to an Aug. 7 news release sent to Becker's.

Ms. Mendez-Justiniano previously served as chief learning officer and interim chief of diversity and inclusion. She has held various leadership roles since joining the New York City-based health system in 1994, including in patient relations and quality management.

In her new role, she will oversee strategy development, language access, gender equity, health equity, workforce development and leadership development.