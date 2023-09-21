Memorial Sloan Kettering names inaugural hospital president

Shelly Anderson has been named Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's inaugural hospital president.

Ms. Anderson will join the New York City-based institution on Sept. 25, according to a news release.

In her new role, Ms. Anderson's responsibilities will include overseeing operations of Memorial Hospital and ensuring seamless cancer care coordination across Memorial Sloan Kettering's expanding outpatient network, according to the release.

Ms. Anderson brings a wealth of experience to Memorial Sloan Kettering, most recently serving as executive vice president and COO at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She also previously served as senior vice president of business development and innovation and chief strategy officer at Brigham and Women's.





