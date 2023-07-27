Lifepoint names chief administrative and legal officer

Jennifer Peters was named executive vice president and chief administrative and legal officer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

Ms. Peters will oversee Lifepoint's legal department as well as lead departments including compliance, enterprise risk management, insurance claims and risk solutions, audit assurance, people services and human resources, according to a July 26 news release from the company.

Ms. Peters is assuming the expanded role after serving as executive vice president and general counsel at Lifepoint.

Lifepoint's network includes 62 community hospital campuses, more than 50 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and more than 200 additional care sites, according to the release.