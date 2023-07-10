HCA Florida Kendall Hospital names new chief nursing officer

Lizette Otero, BSN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Miami-based HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, according to a July 7 South Florida Hospital News report. Ms. Otero will assume the role Aug. 7.

Ms. Otero has more than 25 years of nursing experience and has been employed by HCA in clinical leadership roles for 16 years. "She's a transformational leader with a proven ability to identify opportunities, envision positive change, communicate the vision, develop strategies, turn strategies into actions and achieve service excellence," the report said.

Ms. Otero was awarded both the Good Samaritan Nurse of the Year Award and the Frist Humanitarian Award in 2017.







