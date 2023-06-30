CommonSpirit names chief philanthropy officer

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has promoted Nancy Bussani to executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer, as well as president of the CommonSpirit Health Foundation.

Previously, Ms. Bussani served as system vice president and system senior vice president of philanthropy strategy and governance, where she led strategy, governance, and professional development initiatives for CommonSpirit's national philanthropy function, according to a June 26 news release.

She has also served as system vice president of philanthropy for Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health and system vice president of philanthropy and foundation board director for San Francisco-based Dignity Health.