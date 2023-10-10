Illinois system makes 5 executive appointments

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health has appointed leaders at the system level and for its NorthShore Hospitals group that includes Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie hospitals.

Gabrielle Cummings was named president of Evanston (Ill.) Hospital, effective Jan. 1, 2024, according to a news release shared with Becker's. She will continue leading NorthShore acute and ambulatory operations. Ms. Cummings has served as president of Highland Park (Ill.) Hospital since 2018.

Nikki Fernandez, RN, was named president of Highland Park Hospital, effective Jan. 1, 2024. She currently is chief nursing officer of Evanston Hospital and NorthShore Hospitals.

Gus Granchalek was named president of Skokie (Ill.) Hospital, effective Jan. 1, 2024. He currently serves as operational leader for NorthShore Hospitals' surgical services service line.

Maria Knecht, RN, was named president of Glenview, Ill.-based Glenbrook Hospital, effective Jan. 1, 2024. She currently serves as senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Glenbrook Hospital.

Dave Rahija was named president of NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health Medical Group operations. He currently serves as president of Skokie Hospital.

NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health formed through the January 2022 merger of Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem and Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health.





