American Association of Critical-Care Nurses names chief clinical officer

Nationally-known patient safety expert Vicki Good, DNP, RN, has been selected by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses as its next chief clinical officer.

In this role, she will oversee initiatives to further the critical care nursing profession and lead strategy for the 130,000 member organization, according to an Oct. 31 news release.

She was previously AACN president in 2013-2014 and has held leadership roles with Mercy Health System in Springfield, Mo. Dr. Good is also an adjunct faculty member at Missouri State University.

Her appointment is effective immediately.