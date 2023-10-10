Aurora Health Care names president

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle has been appointed president of Aurora Health Care, effective Nov. 27, and will lead the growth, development and strategic direction of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health's Wisconsin market.

Dennis Potts, outgoing president of Aurora Health Care, will remain with the system in an advisory role until his retirement to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms. Finley-Hazle has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience at health systems, most recently serving as president and CEO for Dignity Health's Arizona Central and West Valley markets in the southwest division of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

She previously spent nine years with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in various executive roles, including CEO and market lead for St. Mary's Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children's Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., and CEO of Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. She also held various administrative roles at Fort Lauderdale-based Broward Health and served as CEO of a multispecialty physician group for several years.

Ms. Finley-Hazle has a master's degree in healthcare administration from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.