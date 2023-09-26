Sutter hospital names CEO, chief medical exec

Sutter Roseville (Calif.) Medical Center has named two new executives, Roseville Today reported Sept. 25.

Tammy Powers, BSN, RN, was named CEO of the hospital. She most recently served as chief administrative officer at Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital and has previous experience as assistant administrator of Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Vanessa Walker, DO, was tapped as chief medical executive. She is a pulmonary and critical care physician at the hospital and has served as its director for physician quality since 2020. She also serves as the medical director of Sutter's Valley Area electronic intensive care unit, according to the newspaper.

Sutter Health is based in Sacramento.