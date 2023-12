Maria Caruso is serving as the interim CFO for HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Ms. Caruso was named to the role Dec. 14, according to an HCA Florida Healthcare news release. She has served as CFO of St. Petersburg-based HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital since 2019.

She is continuing to serve as CFO of Pasadena Hospital while serving as interim CFO at St. Petersburg Hospital, the release said.