Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Health System has named Yvonne Wigington CFO.

Ms. Wigington joins the health system from Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health, where she served as CFO four the past four years, according to an Aug. 29 Cheyenne Regional news release.

She has achieved fellowship status in the Healthcare Financial Management Association, according to the release. Becker's named her one of "50 Community Hospital CFOs to Know" in 2022.