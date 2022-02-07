50 community hospital CFOs to know | 2022

Community hospitals have faced incredible challenges during the pandemic.

Senior executives and financial leaders are working around the clock to ensure community hospitals have a stable foundation to care for patients and look ahead to thrive in the future. This list features community hospital CFOs who have a legacy of strong leadership and are guiding their organizations through a new transformation in healthcare delivery.

Note: This list was developed to highlight leaders from community hospitals across the U.S. Contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments. Click here to view nomination forms for future lists.

Naomi Diaz, Cailey Gleeson, Georgina Gonzalez, Riz Hatton, Marcus Robertson, Marissa Plescia and Ariana Portalatin contributed to the development of this list.

Jon Baker. CFO of St. David's South Austin (Texas) Medical Center. Mr. Baker started his role in 2018. He oversees the financial department of the 252-bed hospital. He was previously the CFO of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center. He was also TriStar's division controller and was in charge of the financial reporting of the $2.5 billion operation.

Brad Bloemer. Interim CEO and CFO of Henry Community Health (New Castle, Ind.). Mr. Bloemer came to the organization in 2020 and has more than 30 years of experience as a hospital CFO and controller. He was previously the CFO of Paragould-based Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Kentucky and Sikeston-based Missouri Delta Medical Center. He is a certified public accountant and was the president and treasurer of the Sikeston Rotary Club.

Michele Bouit. Vice President and CFO of NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.). Ms. Bouit has worked in her position since 2020. She previously served as the vice president of finance and CFO of Bakersfield, Calif.-based Dignity Health-Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield. NorthBay Medical Center is a 182-bed hospital with more than $4 billion in total patient revenue.

Lorraine Cannon. CFO of Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.). Ms. Cannon has been in her role since 2020. She was previously the CFO of HCA Healthcare-Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio for three years.

Deb Cartwright. CFO of Lawrence (Kan.) Memorial Hospital. Ms. Cartwright came to the hospital in 2019. She has over 20 years of experience in healthcare financial leadership. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, as well as the Healthcare Financial Management Association. She was previously regional CFO for Prime Healthcare Services five years.

Noelene Cervin. Vice President, Budgeting and Operations, at Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.). Ms. Cervin started in her position in 2016, previously serving as the executive director of finance for Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. She is in charge of planning the budget for the system, as well as designing, implementing and documenting a budget model representative of the organization's finances. She holds a CPA from Connecticut.

Rick Chesnos. Senior Vice President and CFO of St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh). Mr. Chesnos has been in his role for over 15 years. He was previously the vice president and CFO of West Penn Allegheny Health System in the Pittsburgh area.

Candi Christopher. CFO of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax, Va.). Ms. Christopher has served as CFO of the hospital since 2019. She was previously the CFO of the Eastern region at Inova Health System.

Janna Cline. CFO at Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk, Neb.). With 20 years of experience in finance, Ms. Cline joined Faith Regional Health Services in 2019 where she now oversees the finances for the 131-bed acute care facility. Prior to her role at Faith Regional, she served as the leader of financial services at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill.

Nathan Coburn. CFO at St. Peter's Health (Helena, Mont.). Mr. Coburn has served as chief financial officer for the 125-bed St. Peter's Health since 2018. He oversees financial operations of the hospital, which has more than 100 physicians in its network serving 97,000 residents in five counties. In 2019, the hospital fund hit over $1.8 million in revenue, according to its 2020 annual report.

Dave Cytlak. CFO at Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio). Mr. Cytlak has overseen the finances at Blanchard Valley Health System for the last 23 years. Before joining the 150-bed hospital, he was director of finance for Toledo, Ohio-based Family Health Plan and a senior auditor for Ernst & Young in Toledo.

Cindy Daigle. CFO at Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent). Ms. Daigle oversees the financial department of 49-bed Northern Maine Medical Center. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Ms. Daigle serves on the Maine Hospital Association Finance Council.

Beverly Fiferlick. CFO at Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center. With over 13 years of healthcare finance experience, Ms. Fiferlick joined Jamestown Regional Medical Center in 2016. Before joining the center, she spent two years as CFO at Marysville, Kan.-based Community Memorial Healthcare. Jamestown Regional Medical Center earned a total revenue of $986,359 in the fiscal year ending 2019.

Tarun Ghosh. CFO at Penn Highlands DuBois (Pa.). Mr. Ghosh oversees the finances at Penn Highlands, which has over 3,500 staff across four acute-care hospitals, serving 12 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania. Mr. Ghosh took on the position in 2017 and previously served as CFO for East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital.

Mark Gillen. Finance Director at Buffalo (Minn.) Hospital. Mr. Gillen has worked at Allina Health for 38 years, where he currently oversees the finances for its hospital in Buffalo, Minn., which sees nearly 70,000 patients a year. Before his roles at Allina Health, Mr. Gillen worked at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis as a senior financial analyst and Shakopee, Minn.-based St. Francis Regional Medical Center as finance manager.

Alan Guyton. CFO of Advent Health Southeast Region (Calhoun, Ga.). Mr. Guyton was the senior finance officer and regional vice president of finance for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and the mid-American region for AdventHealth before stepping into his current role in 2020. He has been with AdventHealth for more than 15 years and now also oversees financial operations for AdventHealth Gordon.

George Harms. Vice President and CFO of Hays (Kan.) Medical Center. In his current role, Mr. Harms is responsible for the finance, materials management and health information management departments at Hays Medical Center. He has 27 years of experience in healthcare, with a broad background in healthcare finance. Mr. Harms is involved in the Healthcare Financial Management Association, the American Institute for Certified Public Accountants, the Boy Scouts of America and local art councils.

Andrea Hickling. CFO of Northern Hospital of Surry County (Mount Airy, N.C.). Ms. Hickling was named to her current role in August 2013. Before that, she served for one year as the CFO of Bon Secours Charity Health System in Suffern, N.Y., and for five years as the senior director of operational finance at Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C. She has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare.

Marty Hutson. Executive Vice President and CFO of Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas, Ga.). Mr. Hutson has served as the CFO for Coffee Regional Medical Center since May 2019. Before that, he served as the CFO for Abilene Regional Medical Center in Abilene, Texas. Mr. Hutson has more than 25 years of experience in the CFO position for healthcare entities and more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance generally.

John Jeffries. CFO of Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (Sauget, Ill.). Mr. Jeffries has served in healthcare finance for more than 27 years. Before accepting his current position, he served for 10 years as the CFO of St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, Ill., and before that he spent nearly four years as the CFO of Fayette Regional Health System in Connersville, Ind.

Denise Jester. Senior Director of Finance at TidalHealth Nanticoke (Seaford, Del.). Ms. Jester began her career in healthcare finance as the director of accounting for Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, a role she served in for more than 30 years. She was named the hospital's CFO in July 2012, and nearly eight years later was named to her current role when Nanticoke Memorial became part of TidalHealth. She has been with the hospital for more than 40 years.

Kevin Kalchik. Senior Vice President and CFO of War Memorial Hospital (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.). Mr. Kalchik joined War Memorial Hospital in 2004 and has served as the hospital's CFO for the entirety of his nearly 18-year tenure there. He is actively involved in the oversight of all aspects of fiscal service, technology and revenue cycle. Prior to War Memorial Hospital, he was employed by Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich., and accounting firm Plante Moran.

Todd Kasitz. CFO of Newton (Kan.) Medical Center Health. Mr. Kasitz is the CFO at Newton Medical Center Health and has been with the organization since 2012. He serves on the board for the Central Kansas Community Foundation and was previously CFO for insurance provider Preferred Health Systems.

Michael Lawrence. CFO of Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers. Mr. Lawrence leads the financial strategy of the 89-bed Morris Hospital with its 1,400-strong team of employees across 28 locations. He previously served as CFO of Vanguard MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill.

Alan Lovelace. Vice President and CFO of Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center. Mr. Lovelace was drawn to Stillwater clinic in 2016 for its desire to serve the people in the local community with excellence. He oversees the finances for the 51 locations of the medical center and its 154-strong team of providers. Prior to Stillwater, Mr. Lovelace served as CFO of Shelbyville, Tenn.-based Heritage Medical Center and Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corp.

Joshua McFall. Southern Market CFO at Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.). Mr. McFall heads up the financial team for Ballad Health's Southern market, which includes eight hospitals and 926 beds. The facilities he oversees include a tertiary trauma center; community, critical access and psychiatric hospitals; and a children's hospital. After a tenure as the CFO at Ballad's Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Woodridge Hospital, both in Johnson City, he became CFO of Ballad Health's Southwest market in 2018.

Brian McGinnis. Executive Director at Aurora BayCare Medical Center (Green Bay, Wis.). Mr. McGinnis has more than 15 years of experience in hospital finance. He spent time as vice president of finance for Aurora Oshkosh and Aurora Manitowoc County before becoming executive director of Aurora BayCare Medical Center, a 167-bed acute care hospital. He is responsible for the financial department at the hospital, which has a full-service emergency department.

Lisa Medovich. Chief Financial and Compliance Officer at Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville, Texas). Ms. Medovich heads up the financial and compliance departments at the 124-bed community medical center with 1,000 full-time employees. Under her leadership, Peterson Medical Center had its credit rating from Fitch Ratings upgraded from "BBB+" to an "A" in 2018 because of a strong financial assessment through maintenance of low leverage and high liquidity. Prior to Peterson, Ms. Medovich served as CFO at ValleyCare Health System in Warren, Ohio, and Val Verde Medical Center in Del Rio, Texas.

Ralph Mercuri. Vice President and CFO of Major Health Partners (Shelbyville, Ind.). In 2008, Mr. Mercuri stepped up to the role of vice president and CFO at Major Health Partners and is responsible for the planning, organization and management of all financial activities. The system has been voted three times as a Top 100 Hospital in America by Thomson Reuters and Truven. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and an advanced member of the Hospital Financial Management Association.

Dawna Miller. Executive Vice President and CFO of Mercy Iowa City (Iowa). Ms. Miller has headed up the financial department for the CMS five-star-rated, 194-bed nonprofit acute care hospital with more than 20 primary and specialty clinics since 2020. She provides strategic financial guidance to the system with its more than $600 million annual gross revenue. Prior to Mercy Iowa City, Ms. Miller served as director of finance and accounting services at Jacksonville-based Mayo Clinic Florida.

Karen Miller. Interim CFO of Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.). Ms. Miller was promoted to interim CFO in December 2021 from assistant chief financial officer. Now she provides strategic and financial support and develops long-range corporate financial plans for the health system, which serves around 270,000 people across four locations. She brings to Mosaic over 30 years of experience as a financial leader at organizations across New Mexico, Kentucky and Missouri.

Alex Roehling. CFO at Holland (Mich.) Hospital. Mr. Roehling oversees financial operations at a hospital with an 189-bed main campus and several satellite locations. He has been with the hospital since 2015, serving in roles including senior financial analyst and director of financial planning and analysis. Before joining Holland Hospital, he served as a senior financial analyst at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Nancy Roth-Mallek. Vice President of Finance at Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics (Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.). Ms. Roth-Mallek began serving in her role in January 2016 overseeing the financial department at Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics. She has also served on the board of directors for the Aspirus Riverview Foundation since 2015.

Paul Sennett. CFO at Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Inglewood, Calif.). Mr. Sennett has more than 20 years of experience in financial management. He has served as the CFO at Centinela since 2012. He has also held leadership positions at USC University Hospital in Los Angeles — now known as Keck Hospital at USC — and Brotman Medical Center in Culver City, Calif.

Marilyn Sharp. CFO at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center (San Diego). Ms. Sharp has more than 20 years of hospital finance experience. She joined Alvarado Hospital in 2007. She also previously worked at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles and several hospitals under Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in California and Texas.

John Skeans. Executive Vice President and CFO at Northwest Community Healthcare (Arlington Heights, Ill.). Mr. Skeans oversees decision support, performance improvement and finance at the hospital, which serves more than 200,000 outpatients and more than 20,000 inpatients each year. He previously served as CFO for several other hospitals, including Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center.

Nathan Stutte. CFO at Sheridan (Wyo.) Memorial Hospital. Mr. Stutte has served as CFO at Sheridan Memorial since 2015. He was previously the associate vice president of finance and operations at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

Nathan Tindall. CFO at West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell, Idaho). Mr. Tindall was appointed CFO at West Valley in December 2021. Before joining the hospital, he spent three years as associate CFO at Mission Health in Asheville, N.C. He also served as controller at Portsmouth (N.H.) Hospital and Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H.

Andrew Tokar. CFO at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.). Mr. Tokar joined Overlake in 2002, moving up in the ranks before becoming the health system's CFO. He is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and serves on boards for several healthcare organizations.

Patricia Vilt. Senior Vice President, CFO and Chief Compliance Officer at Riverside Healthcare (Kankakee, Ill.). Ms. Vilt was appointed to her position in 2021. She has more than 25 years of healthcare finance experience, 20 of which were spent in leadership positions. She is the board chair for 340B Health and is a past president of the First Illinois Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Karl Vilums. CFO of Broadlawns Medical Center (Des Moines, Iowa). Mr. Vilums brings much experience in financial leadership, including in budgeting, financial planning, compliance, and Medicare auditing and reporting. Before joining Broadlawns Medical Center, he worked as CFO of Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyo.

Stella Visaggio. CFO of Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.). Ms. Visaggio has served as CFOr of Overlook Medical Center for the past five years. She is known for building strong, dependable and goal-focused teams. Before her position at Overlook Medical Center, Ms. Visaggio served as COO of Hackettstown (New Jersey) Medical Center.

Melissa Wagner. CFO of Brookings (S.D.) Health System. Since becoming CFO in 2018, Ms. Wagner has managed Brookings Health System's financial policies, records and procedures, helping to keep the system on track to meet its goals.

Judy Ware. CFO, Rural Health, at Atrium Health Navicent (Macon, Ga.). Ms. Ware has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She worked side-by-side with a rural health team to integrate the Navicent Health Baldwin facility into the health system. Ms. Ware is known to increase revenue and analyze costs for rural healthcare systems.

Harold Way. Regional CFO of Inland Empire, Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Mr. Way has over 30 years experience in hospital operations, financial management, planning and accounting. He's known for his ability to use time effectively and is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Debbie Wettlaufer. CFO, Southern Market, of French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo, Calif.). Before becoming CFO, Ms. Wettlaufer was controller atFrench Hospital Medical Center. She also has experience in financial leadership and is skilled in budgeting, financial reporting and operations.

Yvonne Wigington. CFO of Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital. Before her position at Montrose Memorial Hospital, Ms. Wigington worked for Wyoming Medical Center. She has experience working in nonprofit rural regional hospitals and in the fast-changing environments that often come with caring for communities experiencing declines in reimbursements from the federal government.

Jennifer Williams. Vice President and CFO of Wayne HealthCare (Greenville, Ohio). Ms. Williams oversees Wayne HealthCare's accounting, budget, revenue cycle, audits, tax, investments, bonds, contracts, treasury, group purchasing organization and other financial planning activities. She also manages various department heads, including the controller, the director of patient fiance and the financial services administrator. Ms. Williams also contributes to the planning of new services at Wayne HealthCare by providing insights from her knowledge in financial areas.

Jeremy Williams. CFO of Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center (Sun City and Sun City West, Ariz.). Mr. Williams has been with Phoenix-based Banner Health for 12 years. He has served in multiple leadership positions, including CFO of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Mr. Williams also has a certificate from the Health Care Compliance Association.

Justin Wiser. Finance Director at Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City). Mr. Wiser has worked for Intermountain Healthcare for 15 years. He currently serves as finance director at Intemountain's Logan (Utah) Regional Hospital; Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, Utah; and Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, Idaho. He has experience in healthcare finance, inventory costing and payroll processing. Before his role as finance director, Mr. Wiser served in several other finance leadership positions at Intermountain, including senior accounting manager of the north region.