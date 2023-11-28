Berkshire appoints 4 leaders for hospital

Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems has a newly appointed leadership team for its Berkshire Medical Center North Adams (Mass.) campus.

Laurie Lamarre, a long-time Berkshire employee, will lead the team as vice president of the campus, according to a Nov. 28 system news release. The North Adams leadership team will also include Robert Boebert, BSN, RN, senior director of clinical operations; Jennifer Dowling, BSN, RN, operational manager of the emergency room and medical/surgical inpatient care; and Lynsey Wilk, DPN, RN, operational manager for perioperative services.

The appointments come as Berkshire seeks federal and state approval to re-open up to 25 inpatient beds at its North Adams campus and designation as a critical access hospital.

Berkshire said in its release that it expects the critical access hospital to begin providing services early next year, pending regulatory approval and facility updates. If approved, the campus will be newly named North Adams Regional Hospital.