Tennessee hospital names CEO

Buffy Key, who has served as Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center's interim CEO since March, was promoted to the permanent position.

Ms. Key has more than 32 years of hospital and healthcare experience, according to an Aug. 25 news release. She has served several stints at Cookeville Regional throughout her career, managing, directing and working in its laboratory. She worked as the administrative director of operations-clinical laboratories at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., then returned to Cookeville to hold operational leadership roles, including COO.