Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health is getting a new senior vice president and chief information officer starting Nov. 13.

According to a Nov. 9 news release from Kaleida, Courtney Lewis Starnes, former associate CIO of Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System, will take on the position.

Ms. Starnes will take over the position from Linda Koester, who was named interim CIO in March.