Sanford shakes up C-suite

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is expanding its executive team with several changes that are designed to support "progress toward our goals and to position the organization for even greater impact," President and CEO Bill Gassen said in a Sept. 6 email to employees.

Sanford Chief Strategy and Development Officer Nathan Peterson will transition full time to chief of staff to lead the office of the president and CEO. The system has no plans to backfill the chief strategy officer role in the near future.

Sanford's leadership team is also adding the role of chief external affairs officer, which will be held by Erika Batcheller, who serves as vice president, media relations and corporate communications.

The system is also adding the role of chief technology officer. It will conduct an external search for the CTO, who will serve as the system's top technology architect, "setting the vision and direction for technology-driven innovation," according to Mr. Gassen.

A national search will also begin for a permanent CFO to replace Bill Marlette, who came out of retirement to serve in the role in an interim capacity in June.

John Snyder, president of Sanford Health Plan, will also retire at the end of 2024. He has led the health plan since 2019, and Sanford will begin searching for his replacement soon.

"I am looking forward to bringing new voices and expertise to the senior management team as we accelerate our efforts to drive transformation of care for those we serve, build the healthcare workforce of tomorrow and make investments to elevate the health and wellbeing of communities across our footprint," Mr. Gassen said. "I am incredibly proud of the way the people of Sanford Health have successfully navigated economic headwinds while remaining steadfast in our commitment to being a trusted provider of exceptional care when patients and residents need us most."